Gossip Girl season 2 episode 3 air date on HBO Max, schedule

Want to know the Gossip Girl season 2 episode 3 air date over at HBO Max, or a larger look at the upcoming schedule? Just like you’d think, there are a few things worth getting into here!

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here by celebrating that the streaming service did opt to give us a two-part premiere after so much time off the air. That’s just something that makes a lot of sense for keeping people addicted all over again. With that being said, we do think that the schedule is by and larger smarter this time around and makes a good bit of sense. We don’t think a show like this should necessarily be binged right away, since it allows mysteries and reveals to linger a little bit longer. You are going to be seeing episode 3 on the streaming service next week, and then episode 4 on December 15. We’ll continue until episode 10 ties everything together in late January.

It goes without saying that HBO Max has high hopes for the new Gossip Girl, which performed extremely well on its initial release last year. This is not an easy show to pull off, since you have to tie the line between making fans of the original happy and also people who never watched a second of the CW show. That’s not easy.

Of course, we imagine that there are going to be some more dramatic twists, whether it be in episode 3 or some other stories coming after the fact. In general, there’s all sorts of stuff to look forward to, and we’d just prepare for your jaw to be on the floor at some point. After all, this is precisely what some of the producers out there want.

Related – Take a look at some other coverage when it comes Gossip Girl and whatever lies ahead

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Gossip Girl season 2 at HBO Max?

What did you think of the premiere? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some more news and updates the rest of the way. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







