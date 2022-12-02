The Blacklist season 10: What could we see this month?

A good many of you out there may already be familiar with the news now that The Blacklist season 10 is set to premiere on February 26. It’s nice to have that date, mostly because it takes at least a little bit of the drama and uncertainty out of things.

With this being said, we would like to see some actual buildup towards the show’s return to NBC! This is a landmark season for the show, and we know already that the 200th episode is something that you are going to be looking forward to! It’s a chance to celebrate, and we’d like to know if the network will start to preemptively party with all of us this month.

So is there a chance that we get a teaser, a trailer, or some other good stuff over the next little while? This is, without question, something fun to think about … but it also may not happen, regardless of however much we’d like for it to. NBC is not known for heavily promoting the James Spader drama and if they do, the most-likely scenario is that we learn about a new casting or two this month. We’d be surprised if we end up learning anything more via a promo this month, especially when all of January is still there.

As for whether season 10 is the final one, we’d also be somewhat surprised if we hear about that this month, either. That could be an announcement made at TCA in January, or at some point when the show actually starts. If there is a chance at a season 11, we tend to think that will come out either before the show premieres or close to it. We’ve got a pretty good guide here courtesy of what’s been done in the past.

