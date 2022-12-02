The Witcher season 3 premiere date: December expectations

Now that we are into the month of December, what can we go ahead and say in regards to The Witcher season 3? Is there any chance that we could be getting more information before this month winds down fully?

At the very least, we look at the situation as it currently stands and think that there’s an opportunity to do something … but it probably won’t be for a good while. One of the things that we know at the moment is that The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming over the holidays, so what better time than then to start to give viewers a better sense of what lies ahead? What we could see is perhaps at the end of that show, Netflix offering up some sort of small tease for what could be coming up next. We don’t necessarily expect some sort of super-huge reveal but honestly, it would be nice to even have a tease for Geralt’s future journey and a reminder the show is coming back in the summer.

Would we love for there to be some surprise announcement of a season 3 premiere date this month? Sure, but it also feels like we’re a little too far away at the moment. Remember for a moment here that the series is currently in the midst of post-production, and we’re not sure that Netflix wants to put some exact date on when things will be done as of yet. There is nothing that can be more annoying than promising one thing and then having to change it down the road.

It’s been confirmed already that season 3 will be the last for Henry Cavill and if this is the case, we hope that he goes out in the most epic way imaginable. The guy deserves the very best over what he has brought to this character over time.

