And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: Our December hopes

Are we going to get some more news on And Just Like That season 2 over the course of December? Is that something to have hope for?

We know that at this point last year, we were getting set to dive into the series premiere — one that turned out to be rather shocking in retrospect. Unfortunately, this time around we’ve heard very little when it comes to a start date. Production is going on, and we have at least heard already that we’ll have a chance to see John Corbett reprising his role as Aidan from Sex and the City. Yet, beyond that there isn’t too much in the way of info out there.

So how much longer are we going to be stuck, wondering what exactly the future will hold? At the very least, they’ll keep their cards close to the vest for a little while longer mostly because they can. The early scuttlebutt has been that we’ll have a chance to see season 2 premiere at some point this coming summer and if that turns out to be the case, we could get a little bit more insight in the spring. That could include a premiere date announcement for sure, but also a teaser as to what lies ahead.

Of course, we are curious to see what the audience ends up being for season 2 given that the first go-around had a number of successful moments mixed in with a few polarizing ones. Take, for example, what we ended up seeing when it comes to Miranda’s storyline. Not everyone was on board with her relationship with Che, but it doesn’t seem like the writers are going to shy away from anything as we prepare for the next chapter.

