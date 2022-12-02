Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: What now?

We’re now officially into the month of December, but what does that mean for Only Murders in the Building season 3? We’re inching closer to the mystery-comedy coming back on the air, but it doesn’t mean that we’re there as of yet.

Over the past couple of weeks, the biggest news related to the show actually hasn’t had that much to do with the show itself. Instead, it is learning that Steve Martin and Martin Short are hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live next weekend. There is SO much comedy they could bring to the table there, and we wouldn’t be shocked if their work was referenced or if there was some sort of Selena Gomez cameo throughout.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Here is the unfortunate news: This SNL appearance is probably the only major time you’re going to get any news about season 3, and they may not say much at all there. Otherwise, you are hoping for some awards-show campaign that may or may not come. The Golden Globes are back on TV this year, but how hard are networks or streaming services going to push for nominations there? We know that Only Murders in the Building season 3 will start production early next year, but it is rather hard to chart out a premiere date based on that alone.

For now, we remain cautiously optimistic the show will return in either the summer or early fall and if that happens, maybe we get some sort of announcement in the spring / early summer. That seems to be the best thing to hope for; it feels a little more unlikely we’re going to get some deluge of news this month. The biggest thing we’ve been showed about is learning that Jesse Williams is joining the cast so early on in the process.

Related – Check out some other info on Only Murders in the Building right now, including more of our hopes for the future

What do you want to learn the most when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more news. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







