The White Lotus season 2 episode 6: Star talks big deaths

There is absolutely so much fun stuff to talk about entering The White Lotus season 2 episode 6, but a lot has to be framed through the lens of death. That may sound morbid, but we are also very aware of the fact that people are dying at the end of this. It’s not just one person like with season 1; there were multiple bodies Daphne found in the ocean.

Whose bodies are they? That’s not something anyone is going to share before the finale, but it turns out that there was little mystery with much of the cast going into production. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Haley Lu Richardson (who plays Portia) made it clear that she had a chance to know in advance everything that was going to happen:

I actually got all seven scripts before we started filming, and so I read them all and knew the ending. (Laughs.) We also filmed the show completely out of order. So all seven episodes were like one giant, 800-page movie or whatever, and we were filming it all over the place. So from start to finish, we all knew what happened in the show. So, yeah, wink, wink.

Could Portia be one of the people killed? The only argument you could make is that Tanya lets it spell what she saw Quentin doing with his presumed nephew / Portia’s own love interest. As a result of that, Tanya could tell her assistant and both of them could be in harm’s way. The only reason we have a hard time 100% buying this is just because it is so hard to imagine creator Mike White killing off Jennifer Coolidge’s character, especially since she is the only constant we have between the first two seasons right now.

Sunday’s episode could offer some answers, but we still tend to think we’ll be waiting for the finale to know or understand everything.

