Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Aisha Tyler on Tara, Rebecca

Through the first three episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, we’ve seen something new for Dr. Tara Lewis — a big change in her personal life! She has a new relationship with Rebecca and the two seem rather happy — unfortunately, they also did face a setback in episode 3 and had to reassess their living situation.

As we move forward, there are certainly reasons to think that the two could make this work; after all, they do seem to very much care about each other! We just don’t want to sit here and guarantee anything, mostly because 1) this is Criminal Minds and 2) bad things tend to happen in this world the vast majority of the time.

Speaking as a part of a new interview with Newsweek, Tyler at least did her part to set the table for what’s coming for her character and Rebecca, as they are going to have to balance what is a pretty tough set of circumstances thrown in front of them:

“I think what you’re also going to see is that this work is still all-consuming and so challenging that there is no way it won’t affect a profiler’s personal life.

“So, you are going to see that clash between this incredible love that she’s feeling and this incredible devotion that she feels to the job, and whether they can both occupy the same space.”

Certainly, our hope is by the end of the season we’ll get a better sense of what exactly their future could hold, but we know that there are some things that could easily distract Tyler’s character. Take, for example, the fact that there is a network of serial killers out there wrecking havoc. That is a pretty difficult thing for anyone to overcome, and it could be a huge part of the story you see in the weeks and months ahead.

