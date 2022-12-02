The Orville season 4: Can we hope for renewal this month?

As we dive into the month of December, is there a chance we learn something more about The Orville season 4? It goes without saying, but of course we want it! We tend to believe that if you are reading this article, more than likely you feel the same.

Unfortunately, where things stand at the moment is not dramatically different from where they stood at this point a month ago. There is still no formal renewal for a season 4, and nor is there any other updates that puts a firm timetable on when some other information could be out there. Our hope remains that we could close out 2022 with a renewal, but we need to remind you that from the beginning, all notable parties said that this would take time. It’s the reality of a process that will require the cast to sign new deals and for multiple financial agreements to be worked out. This is not a show that comes cheap; that’s something that has to be remembered.

So what can we all do in the interim? It may sound silly, but continue to watch the show. If you watched it previously on a mobile device or a tablet, check it out on TV. Do something new to alter your viewing experience. Watch it with a friend! You’ve got options now with Hulu and Disney+ both supplying the first three seasons, and viewership is worthwhile on either platform. Personally, we do tend to think of this as a Hulu show first, but the success of it on Disney+ could allow for more of it down the road.

Because the cast does not have that aforementioned deal, there is no real timeline on bringing it back like there would be some other shows out there. All we can say is that all parties involved, from the streaming service to the cast to even fans, seem to want the same thing. It is largely a matter of whether or not it happens.

