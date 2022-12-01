Magnum PI season 5: What are the cast, crew filming?

As so many of out there know at this point, Magnum PI season 5 is very much on the way, and there is a lot to be excited about with that! The February 19 premiere is ever approaching, and there is also something fun in knowing that the cast and crew are already so deep into the process.

To be specific, it looks as though they are working on the penultimate episode of the season! We learned a little while ago that Jay Hernandez was directing it, and we’ve now gotten a reminder via Stephen Hill’s Instagram Stories that the cast is in fact working on episode 9. (Typically, we learn about the episode titles around the time work is getting started on them behind the scenes, though that may not always be the case.)

Is anyone else surprised that the team is working so efficiently on the show? Well, a lot of it is them making sure that they are ready to go with season 6 production before too long. Remember that filming is technically going until March at the earliest, so don’t be surprised if those season 6 episodes next year end up sitting on the shelf for a long time. We have no indication as to when those are going to air.

When it comes to season 5, though, we tend to believe that the producers are taking advantage of the shorter episode order to tell a story that has a number of serialized elements — also, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of it all! Since the writers know that this upcoming batch of episodes isn’t the final one, that could give them a chance to create a truly-crazy ending that leaves us all screaming at the television. (Whether they approach season 6 differently is a separate discussion altogether.)

Fingers crossed that at some point this month, we do get more insight all about the future…

Related – Be sure to see all sorts of other updates Magnum PI season 5, including what else could be coming down the road

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 over on NBC?

What questions would you have for the cast? Be sure to share below! Also, remember to come back for further updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







