Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Our hopes for December

Is there a chance that we will learn a Virgin River season 5 premiere date over the course of December — or at least some other news on the show? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth getting into here.

So where do we start? With a reminder, first and foremost, that the show is already done in production. That happened right before the Thanksgiving holiday, which means that things can shift behind the scenes now to where post-production is the priority. There is a lot of that to be done, and for any show this whole process tends to take months. Remember that with Netflix in particular, you also have to add extra time since every single installment needs to be ready at once. Sure, some series like YOU and Stranger Things have released in batches, but we don’t want to start going around and making the assumption that this will be the case with others moving forward.

Because we are still looking most likely at a summer launch for Virgin River (there’s no clear reason why Netflix would move it up sooner, as fun as that would be), we have to assume that we are not going to get any firm news for at least a little while longer. As great as it would be to be handed some more insight, we recognize that the streaming service isn’t usually in the business of revealing things THIS far in advance. Instead, we tend to think that we’ll be getting a firm announcement in the spring … and maybe getting a trailer along with that.

For those of you who are even remotely worried that we are entering the final season of the show, here’s our advice: Don’t be. Netflix seems to love the series and for now, there are no apparent signs that it is about to conclude.

Related – Take a look at some other news when it comes to Virgin River right now, including whatever the future may hold

What are you most excited to see on Virgin River season 5, no matter when it ends up premiering?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







