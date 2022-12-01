NCIS season 20 episode 9: Sean Murray sets up Delilah’s return

For anyone out there who isn’t aware at the moment, NCIS season 20 episode 9 is going to mark the return of Delilah. Isn’t that always worth exploring? We tend to think so. Margo Harshman has long been fantastic in her appearances, and her character and McGee are one of those few TV marriages that works even when we don’t see one of the characters all the time.

Of course, one of the reasons for this is just because McGee is so stable as a person; he’s not out to cause drama, and he seems to find a lot of fulfillment in his work and his family. After a long day at the office, it is easy to imagine him going home to his wife.

In a new post over at his Instagram, you can see Murray himself setting the stage for this episode, sharing both an official promo photo and also a behind-the-scenes shot of him and Harshman working on it. We tend to think Sean knows that this relationship is really loved by fans, and that McGee spotlights often carry with them both humor and some emotional weight. There’s always something that we can learn about him, and that is both refreshing and somewhat rare for a guy who we’ve seen in some shape or form on TV for two decades.

Will this be the last McGee story this year? We have a hard time believing that, though it may be the last major one for him and Delilah. We only tend to get around one of those a year at this point. This story will be set around a university where a murder occurs … and the victim will have a surprising connection to Harshman’s character that could upend the investigation.

