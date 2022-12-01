When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: December hopes

What are we going to learn when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date over the course of this month?

For those who have not heard as of yet, it does feel like we are moving rather rapidly towards getting more news. Remember that production wrapped up on the season not that long ago, and typically the series premieres at some point in the late winter. There is no guarantee that will happen again, but why fix something that clearly is not broken? This is the time that the show clearly generates the most ratings, so there is a pretty massive case to be made for keeping it around here.

As for whether we will learn the premiere date news before December ends, that is where it truly feels like a toss-up. There are some occasions in the past where we have seen that happen. However, we’ve also seen occasions in the past where we’ve been forced to wait until January. We tend to think the latter is more likely at this point, largely because one of the trends in TV over the past few years is us being forced to be more and more patient. Shows are taking longer and longer to make, and a part of it has to do with that innate need to feel like you’ve topped everything that you have done before.

Story-wise, we don’t think it would be that much of a stretch to call season 10 on paper one of the most celebratory we’ve ever seen. After all, remember at its core is a chance to see Elizabeth and Lucas as an engaged couple, one that is hopefully building towards a wedding later on in the season. Meanwhile, we’ve also got Lee and Rosemary expecting a baby — these are the sort of fun, celebratory moments that Hope Valley should do a good job working to commemorate.

