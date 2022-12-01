The Boys season 4 spoilers: Meet Hughie’s mom!

For everyone out there excited to see The Boys season 4 on Prime Video down the road, why not share some casting news? For the first time, we are actually going to see Hughie’s mother on-screen, and there are some other people joining the fold here, as well?

So where should we start? Well, let’s talk Rosemarie Dewitt. The actress will play mother to Jack Quaid’s character on the upcoming season, which is currently in production. Meanwhile, Simon Pegg will also be coming back as Hughie’s father per TVLine. We appreciate some of this mostly in that it does remind you of the human angle to this show. Season 3, as crazy and fun as it was, did get a little Supe-heavy, especially with the temporary Compound V giving Hughie and Butcher abilities.

As for some other casting news, there is another Supernatural reunion with creator Eric Kripke — Rob Benedict is going to be appearing this season! His role is currently TBD, much like it is with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who recently shared a script page and is preparing for his part. (Remember, last season was notable largely due to Jensen Ackles coming on board as Soldier Boy.) Meanwhile, Elliot Knight of Once Upon a Time will also be appearing in a mystery role.

All of these castings serve as a great reminder that The Boys season 4 is pretty far into its work behind the scenes but, unfortunately, we know you won’t be seeing the show back for a good while. While there’s a tiny glimmer of hope in our head that we could see new episodes at this time next year, the more realistic scenario is that the show comes back in early 2024. It’s probably better we cling to that at the end of the day, mostly so that we don’t shatter all of our individual hopes and dreams.

