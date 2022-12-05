Who is Timothy Reynolds? Yellowstone airs title card tribute

Who is Timothy Reynolds? At the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 this weekend, we saw a title card dedicating the hour to him.

If you are a longtime TV viewer, then you recognize in advance just how important many of these title cards are. They are a way to properly honor someone who was a significant part of a show, whether it be directly or indirectly. We have seen Yellowstone in the past honor everyone from crew members to heroes from the Western world who may have served as inspiration for some of the characters.

In the case of Reynolds, we are speaking here about a valuable member of the crew, someone who worked as an electrician — or, to be specific, a “best boy.” For those unfamiliar with industry-speak, this is a term used in reference to the assistant to a department head, or a chief electrician in this case. Reynolds held the title for a number of productions before Yellowstone, including the popular film Hereditary. He was one of the unsung heroes that put their all into making this show a success.

Typically the cast and the creator (in this case, Taylor Sheridan) get all of the credit for a television show becoming a success. However, it does take a village and there are hundreds of people involved in this show whose names will never get the respect they deserve. They put tremendous hours into making it look and feel authentic. It has to, given that this is a highly discerning audience who can relate to some of the characters and at times, the world at large.

The fact that Reynolds (who passed away earlier this summer) received such an important tribute just goes to show how important he was to the Yellowstone family. This tribute will live on in subsequent airings, as well as for those who stream the episode after the fact or watch it on their DVR. Hopefully, this serves as a comfort to everyone who knew and cared for him during his life.

Our thoughts go out to Reynolds’ family and loved ones during this difficult time. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

