House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: December hopes

What could we learn in the month of December when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date? This is the start of a new month and of course with that comes a flurry of new opportunities.

We’d love for there to be a near-avalanche of information when it comes to the upcoming season today … but we also have to be realistic here. For the time being, there is no insight out there about a season 2 premiere date and, unfortunately, we may not have any for a rather long time. We’re going to have to be patient when it comes to the Game of Thrones prequel.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

The one big of good news that we can pass along here is pretty darn simple, as we know that the writing staff is at work plotting out the next batch of stories. The show getting the season 2 renewal when it did earlier in the year helped to create a clearer path ahead, and that is something that we tend to think will help push up the premiere date.

Unfortunately, HBO has already said that House of the Dragon will not be back in 2023, and that completely eliminates the possibility we learn a return date this month. Heck, there’s a chance that at this point next year, we still don’t know for certain when it is back.

So, when can you expect it?

We’ve been projecting for a good while that a start in either late winter / early spring 2024 makes a good bit of sense, given that this would allow both the production and post-production teams all the necessary time to work some of their magic. If this launch date does happen, we tend to think we’ll hear something about a premiere date in December 2023 or January 2024. It could be earlier, but then we’re just playing chance and hoping that the network is kind enough to give us something more soon.

Related – Check out some additional insight all about House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see as we get closer to House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to share your premiere date hopes below, and remember to stay tuned for so much more. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







