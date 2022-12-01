Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Starz is planning…

We’re now in the month of December and with that in mind, there’s a lot to discuss when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. We’re getting closer … right? There is some awesome news on the horizon … right?

Well, at this point it should be abundantly clear that the Michael Rainey Jr. series is being planned for 2023. There is no room for it on the 2022 schedule and beyond just that, the future remains unclear. We gotta assume that Starz has a plan, but what is it?

Well, from the outside looking in, we think that it’s reasonably clear that the next thirty days are going to be essential when it comes to further plotting out what the future of this show is going to look like. We’re excited to see at the very least a teaser, plus maybe a synopsis that further describes what the show’s story is going to be from here.

Is there confirmation that something will be announced this month? Unfortunately no, but we’d go so far to say that it is almost essential it is. This is a show viewers saw last fall and with nothing out there right now, the powers-that-be need to consider giving us something. If they choose not to, then they are setting themselves up in the long-term for a lot more frustration. We just think that as we prepare for the new year, it makes sense to at least pinpoint an approximate time viewers can see this, if not some other shows in the universe including Power Book IV: Force. (We recognize that it may be a little too early to reveal something more on the aforementioned Raising Kanan, which won’t be back until at least the summer or the fall.)

In general, let’s hope that 2023 is the year of Power from start to finish, and with a number of big franchises across the board.

