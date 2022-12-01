Titans season 4 episode 7 return date hopes at HBO Max

Following what you see today on HBO Max, do you want to get the Titans season 4 episode 7 return date, plus a look to the future?

Well, we should go ahead and share the bad news — following the big, crazy showdown that we got this week on the streaming service, we’re going to be waiting for some time to see the show back on the air. How long are we talking here? Well, it’s not going to be back at some point in 2022. We’ll be waiting until the new year but beyond that, the streamer has not announced anything further.

We don’t think it’s that hard to make any additional predictions here, largely because of HBO Max was going to bring the series back in January, why not announce that now? Why keep us all in mystery? While nothing is confirmed as of yet, we tend to think that the earliest we’ll see the show back is in the late winter or early spring. We tend to think there’s going to be a lot of action, drama, and a whole lot more, and we certainly hope that the stakes continue to get higher than ever.

More so than anything pertaining to the story of Titans right now, we’re focused on whatever the long-term future is going to be at the moment. Remember that DC is moving in a new direction under Warner Bros. Discovery, one where the bulk of the properties will be consolidated in a way that is similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ideally, we’d love for there to still be some offshoots here and there, but it’s hard to say if Titans will be one of them. The show has already gone through quite a bit over the years; remember that it started over at the DC Universe service before going over to HBO Max.

