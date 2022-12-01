Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why are there April theories?

Over the past 24 hours, we’ve seen a new theory emerge online regarding a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date … though not everyone may be happy with it.

So what are we talking about here? It’s rather simple: Some chatter that the show may not premiere on Apple TV+ until we get around to April. Why? It’s thanks in part to the announced January 27 premiere date of Shrinking, another series on the service that counts Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein as executive producers. The argument is that this show and Ted Lasso may not air at the same time since the Jason Sudeikis series would likely overshadow the other.

Do we understand this idea? Absolutely, and we’re sure that the two shows aren’t going to air concurrently for the entirety of their runs. Yet, we aren’t ruling out still the possibility that Ted Lasso comes back just as Shrinking is finishing up its run. Arguably, it would make a lot of sense to do that, since you may be able to get Ted Lasso fans to check the show out while it is still getting attention.

So, for now, we’re categorizing this rumor as simply that: A rumor. There is still a chance that season 3 may not be back until March or April anyway, but that is due mostly to the fact that post-production is currently going on and filming did not actually wrap up until a little earlier this month. We do have a long wait ahead.

The irony in all of this

Originally, we wouldn’t be shocked if Shrinking (which stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segel) actually was planned to air after Ted Lasso season 3. Yet, the delays to the latter show may have caused some pretty major adjustments to the schedule.

