Stargirl series finale promo: The Ultra-Humanite, Starman twist

For those who were not aware the Stargirl series finale is coming onto The CW next week, and it is more than understandable if you’re an emotional wreck. How can you not be, after what we saw tonight?

We should start off here with the obvious: It’s easy to feel betrayed over the Ultra-Humanite twist. As it turns out, Sylvester was never really himself this whole time! This was a long con that got us to the position where we are now. The ultimate showdown with heroes and villains is ahead and Joel McHale’s character is very much on the bad side. It’s a crazy thing to think about, but it also shows the amount of thoughtful planning that went into all of this. Everything was connected starting all the way from season 1!

Kudos to Geoff Johns and the entire team for the level of care that has been put in here. Of course, the irony here is that we’re more annoyed than ever now that the show is ending, given that there are so many more stories that could have been told and unfortunately, we’re not going to have a chance to see them. The cancellation here is a hard thing to get over given that this is one of the better superhero shows we’ve seen in some time. It captured the feel that you would want from a story of this nature, with characters who actually felt real and adventures that were inspired from start to finish. It’s hard to be upset over anything that we got here, though it is rather easy to be bummed that we’re at the end of the road.

Will someone die? There’s certainly a good chance, but we’re hoping in equal measure that most of our favorites have a chance at some peace at the end of the road.

