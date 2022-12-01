Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, December 1?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, alongside both the flagship show and also Organized Crime? We know that there was a hiatus last week, but is it officially over now?

Well … let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here. Regrettably, the entire franchise remains on hiatus now, and we are going to be stuck waiting until December 8 to see all three shows back. As if that wasn’t bad enough, we remind you that these are the final episodes of the year … and then we also remind you that the SVU one will feature the exit of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins.

(Yes, we know that there is a lot of tough news all at once here — might as well get it all out of the way.)

At least two of these upcoming episodes are going to be holiday-related in nature. However, we just don’t know how much in the mood we’re going to be to celebrate given the Rollins news.

To better set the stage for all three of these stories, you can at least check out the attached synopses below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 9, “The System” – 12/08/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Price questions his faith in the justice system. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9, “And a Trauma in a Pear Tree” – 12/08/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi and Rollins work together on an important arraignment. Benson tries to make Noah’s Christmas wish come true when a case falls in her lap. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 9, “Last Christmas” – 12/08/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The fate of the task force is at stake when a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways. With danger closing in, Bell and Stabler take creative measures to keep their team alive. TV-14

After these episodes…

Let’s just hope you remain patient. The plan is for these shows to return in the new year, and we just hope that there are some more details about these upcoming details before we get to that point.

