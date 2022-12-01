Tonight’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 8 offered up an opportunity for vengeance — and for Jordan & Aneesa, that was top of mind.

When the two won the individual challenge tonight, they had an opportunity to finally get Jay & Michele down into the Zone … which was bound to happen at some point. They’ve burned so many bridges at this point and we tend to think they’ll be in danger quite a bit moving forward.

So who joined them down there? Well, let’s just say that things got messy … really messy. Nelson & Nurys had the final decision, and he had to figure out whether to protect Fessy (his old friend, who previously betrayed him) or Olivia, a woman who he’s come to care a lot about. He shockingly saved Fessy, which meant that Horacio & Olivia, again, were forced to compete. (How many times is this going to happen to these two?)

What made this showdown so interesting was actually all the interference from the other players, who realized that if they yelled loud enough for Horacio & Olivia, they could make life harder for Michele & Jay. It’s a little bit of sabotage, but there was still a big question as to whether or not it would work.

Who actually went out at the end?

Horacio & Olivia have succeeded and with that, Michele & Jay have reached the end. The truth is, keeping Michele & Jay around was a little more fun from a conflict perspective. They were going to be super-rattled after what they just went through, and they would probably remain big-time targets. They may actually had to win out. (Jay was super heated after his exit, but the truth is that they did it to themselves by playing this hard and stabbing people in the back.)

Yet, the two rookies continue to move forward in the competition, and we’ll see precisely what happens to them in the weeks ahead.

