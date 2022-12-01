If there’s one thing that can be said about Survivor 43 episode 11 right now, it’s simply this: The twists went into overdrive. Is that good for the show? That’s a totally different story.

Let’s start with the “Choose Your Champion” advantage, which Cody found out in the jungle after several castaways stood right around it and didn’t see it. If he did not win immunity, he could still get a necklace by picking the right person to do it. We have no issue with that, but the way in which it was employed — after votes were played at Tribal — was a little sketchy. Why should this function like a full-on idol? That was both weird and a little unneeded.

Then, you had both Karla and Owen winning the classic Survivor challenge where you had to hold your breath underwater. Did Jeff Probst explain this as a possibility before it started? If not, we’d be a little bit annoyed. Still, kudos to Owen and Karla for managing to stick it out to the point where the tide started to wither away — there’s NO way in the world we could do that.

The end result of all of this chaos led to a tricky situation where three people were immune — after all, Cody picked Owen to win. That’s before even mentioning any idols! Karla decided to turn on her #1 ally Cassidy after Sami threw her under the bus, and Karla realized that she needed to get the person who knew about her idol out of the game. Jesse got suspicious hearing that Karla was willing to flip on her #1, and then wanted to get out Sami. He and Cody were at odds entering this decision.

Tribal Council chaos!

Sami announced he was going to play his Shot in the Dark, likely knowing he is in big trouble. It didn’t work, and he was taken out as a result of it. We love that the guy fought — he did everything he could at the end of all of this. It just didn’t work.

