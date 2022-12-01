Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 8, 9 news

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? We know that there are more episodes to come this calendar year, but are we there yet?

There is a lot to discuss in terms of episode scoop here, but let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. We know that the crime drama’s been off the air for the past couple of weeks but unfortunately, it is continuing … at least for now. The plan at the moment is for the show to return on December 8 and, following that, December 15. The latter could be especially exciting, given that this is a chance to revisit a story that has been teased for a really long time now.

Want to get a few more details right now on the future? Then check out the attached synopses…

Season 2 episode 8, “Grace Note” – Catherine’s frustration intensifies when a lead suspect in Grace’s disappearance is found murdered. The team exhausts all their skills to figure out who killed the suspect, and if his death will lead them to Grace, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Dec. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 2 episode 9, “In the White Room” – When the bodies of two Regency Romantic Festival attendees are discovered, the CSI team uncovers a shocking link between their murders and previous cases, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

After these episodes, we’re going to be stuck waiting until the new year for whatever is next. Don’t be surprised if there is some sort of major cliffhanger coming before too long…

