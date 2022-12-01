Yellowstone season 5 episode 5: ‘Watch ‘Em Ride Away’ details

A number of you may know already that Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 is coming to Paramount Network this weekend. Want to learn more about it now?

First and foremost, the title here is “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” which is another reminder (like you needed one) that almost every episode name for this show could also work for a Western novel. This storyline is a chance to see John Dutton’s next move as Governor — which, ironically, may be for him to avoid being Governor in order to take part in a ranch tradition. It’s possible that this ruffles some feathers, but since when has John cared about that? Ever since he got elected, he’s been doing everything he can to show that it doesn’t matter to him if he holds on to the post or not.

If you’re interested in getting a few more details, check out the newly-released Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

John tells Clara to cancel his Capitol meetings to brand cattle with the Yellowstone cowboys. Beth’s disdain for a perceived rival reaches a boiling point.

So who is Beth’s disdain for? It’s funny in a way since there are so many candidates. The simplest explanation we can offer right now is that it’s Jamie, mostly because a lot of the issues with him spiraled out of control in episode 4. Even though he did get her charges lessened to disorderly conduct and got her released, she also learned about his kid. That ignited another internal fuse for her because of what Jamie did in the past to render her unable to have a child. She’s said that she wants to do whatever she can to take his child away from him, so how far is she willing to go? It could be something that damages her and, as a result of that, also damages her father.

