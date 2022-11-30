NCIS season 20 episode 11: After the crossover…

For the sake of this NCIS season 20 article, why not look a little bit ahead? After all, there is so much we’re excited about when it comes to the long-term future, and we’re not just talking about the upcoming crossover.

Before we do too much else, let’s go ahead and line up what we know about the show’s schedule. Monday, you are going to have a chance to see “Higher Education,” a story that we describe in greater depth over at the link here. This is going to be the final episode of 2022, which is of course a bummer for those who were hoping to have something a little bit closer to the holidays.

For a lot of die-hard franchise fans out there, the date that you should really be excited about is Monday, January 2. That is, after all, when the three-part crossover event with NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles is going to air! It’s the first time that we’ve ever had a three-part crossover in this world, and we tend to think already that it’s going to play out like somewhat of a movie. The case could be connected, after all, through every single episode!

So what’s coming after all of this?

We do know that at some point this season, we will be back to business as usual — or, whatever that of course looks like within the world of this show. There is going to be another short hiatus after the crossover, most likely to avoid the college football championship game on January 9. According to the Futon Critic, the first non-crossover of the new year will air on January 16, and that is when we could start to see the show settle into more of its normal groove again. Unfortunately, we’re probably still several weeks away from getting any more insight on this episode.

