NCIS season 20 episode 9 promo: A secret spy case?

For those who aren’t aware as of yet NCIS season 20 episode 9 is coming to CBS next week, and we have even more reasons to be excited.

What can we say right now about “Higher Education”? Well, for starters, this is going to be a story that clearly starts one way and ends up going in a completely different direction. We already know thanks to some official details that we’re going to be seeing the team head to a college campus in order to solve a case … but there could be a little bit of unexpected spycraft involved!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

Based on the promo that first aired tonight, we’re going to be seeing a secret spy ring involved somehow in the murder. Were there a group of people on campus working towards a largely clandestine goal? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see, but it’s certainly something that is worth thinking about right now. It’s also curious that McGee’s own wife Delilah is going to have some sort of connection to this case, and that means a chance to rope her in more to the investigation. Given her history with the NSA, she seems like the perfect person for the team to bring in and work with on some level.

Episode 9 (“Higher Education”) is going to be the last one before the show goes off for a hiatus. We don’t anticipate that there’s going to be a big cliffhanger given that NCIS doesn’t really do that sort of thing with stories before Christmas — we just hope that it’s both entertaining and a chance to get to know these people a little bit better.

Related – Take a look at some additional NCIS news now, including the crossover coming up

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 9 on CBS?

Are you glad to see that Delilah is coming back for this case? Share right now in the comments below! After you do just that, keeping coming back — there are more updates coming every step of the way. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







