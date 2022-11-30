The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: Who could return?

As we prepare ourselves for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 to eventually premiere on Hulu, of course there are so many subjects to explore! We’ve got character arcs that need resolutions, and there’s also still the potential for surprise at just about every turn.

So who could be coming back for more of the series? Who wants to be back for more? These are both interesting things to discuss.

We do think at the top of many viewers’ wish list for season 6 is Alexis Biedel, who shockingly departed the series before season 5. The future of Emily is up in the air, but the writers didn’t kill her off. Just based on that alone, we tend to think that there is still hope for the future.

So what about Esther? She was a part of season 5, but less so than a lot of people may have expected. This was in part due to Mckenna Grace’s own busy schedule, but she told The Hollywood Reporter recently that she’d be interested in returning:

I hope [I will return]! My lips are sealed, but I will come back for anything Handmaid’s Tale wants me.

In general, we tend to think that the sixth and final season will explore both the present and reference the past. While we may not see every single surviving character that is out there, Bruce Miller and the writers are likely going to be very-much eager to tribute everyone who has been a part of the story over the years. After all, why wouldn’t they since so many viewers have been here year in and year out?

There is no precise time-frame yet for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, but our hope is that we are going to see new episodes arrive at some point in either late 2023 or early 2024. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this happens.

