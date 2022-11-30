Irreverent season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

After its big launch today on Peacock, is there a chance that we could see an Irreverent season 2 down the road? What’s there to hope for at the moment?

We know that the Colin Donnell series is still pretty new to the aforementioned streaming service so just on the basis of that alone, it’s a little bit early to make any sort of sweeping judgments about the future here. While, of course, it would be great to see more episodes down the line, much of it will depend on the total viewership here versus the cost. Donnell is a fan favorite for a lot of people thanks to his time on Chicago Med and Arrow, and viewer familiarity with him is one of the things that should help the show out greatly.

Also, the premise here is fun: Donnell is Mack, a criminal mediator out of Chicago who ends up posing as a reverend in a small Australian town. There is a lot of comedy that can be had here, but there is also still some danger.

Speaking to TV Insider, Donnell himself certainly sounds eager to make more, even if nothing has been altogether confirmed at the moment:

One of the most fun things is watching Mack deal with the town of Clump and his new responsibilities as the reverend. There’s so much humor to be found in him fumbling his way through even the most mundane circumstances, like walking in to find a sign-up for a 5k fun run. The criminal element aside, it’s those more human moments that happened between him and the people of Clump that really brought me so much joy. There’s so much material to mine within that, of him navigating his way through this weird wild place that he found himself in.

When could a season 2 premiere?

A lot depends on when a renewal is announced! We’d love to see it back at this same time next year, but a more realistic expectation could be in early 2024.

Do you want to see an Irreverent season 2 on Peacock down the road?

What did you think about season 1? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other information down the road. (Photo: Peacock.)

