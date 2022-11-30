Tulsa King season 2 renewal confirmed by Paramount+

Just in case you were concerned at all about the future of Tulsa King at Paramount+, here’s confirmation not to be.

In a new statement today, the streaming service confirmed that the Sylvester Stallone series from executive producer Taylor Sheridan will be coming back for more. Is this much of a shock? Hardly. The series got off to a huge start following the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, and that’s one of the reasons why the powers-that-be decided to give the show a linear television debut. It got people hooked and from there, convinced them to sign up for Paramount+.

In a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter), Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy explains just how successful this strategy was:

“Tulsa King scored as the number one new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon … With its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history — which is why we instantly greenlit season two.”

Meanwhile, Paramount Streaming’s chief programming officer Tanya Giles added the following:

“With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King … The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience.”

The renewal of Tulsa King only cements further that Sheridan has the Midas touch at present in the streaming world. He’s managed to give Paramount Network / Paramount+ so far, beyond of course Yellowstone, the prequel 1883 alongside Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Remember that there’s another Yellowstone project later this year in 1923, and there are plans for a 6666 spin-off at some point down the road.

