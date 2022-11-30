The Nevers season 1 episode 7 return date: Into the abyss?

There are few continuous TV mysteries out there quite like the status of The Nevers season 1 episode 7 on HBO? What is going on here?

Just to put things better in perspective, here is a quick reminder: It has been more than eighteen months now since the network has aired a single episode of the period drama / fantasy. Meanwhile, in that time they’ve said almost nothing about the future. It is absolutely true that the series has had a difficult road, whether it be the exit of Joss Whedon, controversy surrounding his past works, or delays brought on by the global health crisis. The viewership for the first six episodes also didn’t make a splash on the level of some of the network’s other programming.

With all of this being said, there are more episodes that are out there, and they’ve also been done filming for a good while. We tend to think that by this point, post-production is wrapped and then some. Earlier this year, Denis O’Hare suggested that they could be coming out in December and theoretically, they could still be.

So why wouldn’t the network announce something? At this point, we tend to think that if the remaining episodes ever see the light of day, there’s not going to be a ton of promotion around them. This show is likely not going to get a second season, as HBO’s behavior is not showing us that they have a ton of faith in the present or future of this project. Provided they air the rest, it will be just a means of giving everyone closure.

The only reason we use the word “if” here is because of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent history of shelving series, even though that have already been completed. One year ago, we’d be sitting here saying that it makes no sense for HBO to keep the remaining episodes from viewers for good. Now, anything goes. We hope that there’s a chance for closure, but who can offer any guarantees?

Do you still want to see the rest of The Nevers season 1 on HBO?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for more TV discussions. (Photo: HBO.)

