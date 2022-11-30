The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: The likely months

While we all wait around for The Gilded Age season 2 to premiere on HBO, let’s go ahead and pose the all-important question. What months make the most sense for the project here?

On the surface, it feels fairly clear that the network would want this period drama from Julian Fellowes out there as soon as possible. We mean that especially when you consider the fact that filming has already wrapped. Yet, there is no magic wand you can wave to edit together stories overnight. This process takes time and sometimes, it can prove to be rather agonizing. There is also another order of business here, as the network has to figure out the time in which that they actually want to air such a project.

So what makes the most sense for The Gilded Age? Well, there are three different months we want to focus on for the time being…

February – This is when originally, we hoped to see the series back. HBO has His Dark Materials set for most of December / January on Monday nights, and you would think that on the other side of this, we would start to get into this series. However, we’ve got a number of questions about that at the moment thanks to the new season of Perry Mason and an uncertain future in regards to when it is airing. Early details, at least for now, seem to hint at a February start. Would the two shows really come on at the same time?

April – Why not March? Well, if Perry Mason does occupy the Monday timeslot in February, it will probably do so until it is wrapped. This means we could be waiting a good while longer.

May – While we question if this show would ever need this sort of post-production time, it may be the first spot HBO has available and at a certain point, we have to take whatever we can get. This would at least still give us episodes in the spring, and we’d hope that around this point, we could also get a season 3 renewal.

When do you think we are going to see The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on HBO?

