Where is Matthew Gray Gubler, Reid on Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Where is Matthew Gray Gubler on Criminal Minds: Evolution? So far in season 1, we have yet to see Spencer Reid turn up. Will he at some point in the near future?

Of course, we’d love to be a beacon of hope within this article, mostly because of the fact that the show isn’t always the most hopeful. (How can it be when there are serial killers on the loose?) Unfortunately, there is no evidence that Reid is going to be turning up anytime soon.

In the event you haven’t heard any of the updates that we have discussed over the past couple of weeks, it was Gubler’s decision to not return for the Paramount+ revival as opposed to something that was decided by the producers. He has moved on to a number of other creative endeavors, and we cannot say we’re surprised — even during the original CBS show, Matthew would occasionally step away to work on some other projects. He’s earned it after being such an essential part of this story and this world for a substantial period of time.

Now with this being said, the next important question comes in whether or not he could eventually change his mind, and it is absolutely possible. The show deliberately left the door open in the first two episodes for him to eventually come back; they won’t dwell on the fact that Spencer is MIA, but he could be referenced here and there. The work of the BAU does not stop just because Reid and Matt Simmons are not currently around. Even if neither character turn up the rest of the season, we would not rule out the two being a part of a potential season 2. Paramount+ has not announced a renewal as of this writing, but it absolutely feels like something that will be considered.

