The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 3: Is it renewed?

Following today’s big season 2 finale on Disney+, can you expect The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 3 to happen? As you would expect, there is a reasonable amount to talk over here.

On paper, we absolutely think that the aforementioned streaming service would love to have more of this show at some point down the road. This is a franchise that has existed under their umbrella for a generation and from the start, we tend to think the idea here was to attract nostalgic viewers to watch with their own children. It’s a smart idea since it has been the cornerstone of the Disney brand for quite some time. Five or ten years ago, this probably would have been a series of films; now, it’s shifted over to a short series.

For the time being, nothing is confirmed insofar as the future goes. There is a reasonably good chance that we could see more, but a good bit of it will depend on viewership coupled with cost — this is a relationship that can be sometimes hard to grasp, and we mean that mostly because streaming services do not tend to release info publicly. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has an established brand, but clearly it is not as prevalent as some others like Star Wars or anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which are clearly two of the biggest money-makers the folks behind the scenes have. Yet, we tend to think that Disney+ executives know that they can’t just continue to thrive based on two franchises alone. They do need to continue to branch out, given that this is the best means for them to have a diverse future.

Hopefully, we will hear some more news on a renewal here over the next couple of months; if season 2 is the end, however, let’s just be happy that we got a show like this in the first place. At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that a lot of other networks or streaming services would have never given this project a chance in the first place.

