Is Andor new this week on Disney+? Season 2 hopes

Is Andor new this week on Disney+? We’re sure that there will be some who absolutely want more of the Star Wars series.

Of course, it would be rather wonderful to continue Cassian’s story on the aforementioned streaming service tonight, especially when you take a moment to consider what we just saw. At the end of episode 12 Diego Luna’s character came to terms truly with where he is and seems committed in full force to the Rebellion. This is of course the foundation for where we are going to see this man down the road in Rogue One … but we also have a ways to go before we get there.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in and share some of the bad news: There is no new episode of Andor this week, and there won’t be one for a rather long time, for that matter. The series is done with season 1 and while there is another batch coming, they only recently kicked off production. This is a show with an extremely long production and post-production window, with the big reason for that being the sheer number of episodes that are being produced. Remember that a lot of Disney+ series have only run from 6-8 episodes. This one, meanwhile, is doing twelve, and for the second season it is also covering a four-year span.

Our hope, at least for now, is that we do have a chance to see the second batch of episodes come about when we get to the summer or fall of 2024. Thinking we’re going to get them at any point before that feels unrealistic, even if it’d be nice. At least we’ve got another season of The Mandalorian coming soon and after that, there will be a chance to dive further into Ahsoka.

