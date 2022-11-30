The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 run time: One of the longest?

This weekend is going to bring you The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 but before we dive too far into anything here, why not discuss run time?

We know that there are some shows that really should not try and do too much — by that, we mean not work to stretch things out solely for the sake of doing so. With this one, though, they can stretch things out for however long they choose! Remember that there are only seven episodes this season, and that is without considering all of the different storylines that are present! There is a ton that they have to get into, and only so much time to make it all happen.

Luckily, this weekend’s episode titled “Abductions” (that sounds ominous, no?) is going to be one of the longer ones we’ve seen yet at an hour and five minutes. The finale could theoretically be even longer. The objective if you are the folks at HBO here is just to make sure everything builds perfectly leading into the finale, and you get all of the necessary story and character justification thrown in here.

Remember that in addition to tying up some of the loose ends we already know about, there is something else that needs to be considered moving forward: The murders! Those dead bodies did not turn up in the water for no reason; something happened that was rather insidious, and it had to transpire pretty quickly. It’s fun to read a lot of the theories out there, whether it be Ethan killed Cameron, Harper went on some sort of spree, that Quentin is a secret hitman, or that Lucia and Mia end up getting Albie, his father, and his grandfather killed. There are only so many clues right now, and there are a lot of blanks that need to be filled.

