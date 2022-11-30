New Amsterdam series finale spoilers: Are big twists ahead?

We know that you’ll be waiting until the new year in order to see the New Amsterdam series finale, but that doesn’t stop us from hyping it up!

After all, this upcoming episode isn’t trying to just tell a simplified story that is predictable from start to finish. Things are going to get complicated, and that could be for a number of different reasons. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer David Schulner does his part to suggest how chaotic some things could truly be:

“There are a lot of twists and turns in the finale… a lot of reveals and reversals. You’re not going to know where it lands until the very final moment of the episode,”

This episode is going to be one of those that is bound to make you emotional and reflective, which for the record is exactly what the producers probably want here. This is an opportunity for us to understand further who Max Goodwin and the rest of the staff really are, plus what they want out of their lives and careers.

Do we think that all of them are necessarily going to have happy endings? Hardly in a traditional way. Not all of them may have that significant other in their lives or a perfect career. That’s not really the point of this story. Instead, the message the writers are trying to get across is how they can be the best version of themselves, and also how the hospital can become the best version of itself. It can be easy to forget about this here and there, but we know that it is very much a character in its own right within this story.

Series finales are bound to be polarizing, and this one almost certainly will. It may not please everyone, but can it at least please some?

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the New Amsterdam series finale over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the future. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







