The Conners season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Christmas chaos

As we look towards The Conners season 5 episode 10 airing on ABC in one week’s time, there is both good and bad news for the family. The good news here is that it’s the holiday season! Unfortunately, there are also going to be awkward family gatherings, frustration, anger, and just about everything else that you would expect from this show at this given point in time.

Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 5 episode 10 synopsis with other information as to what lies ahead:

“The Dog Days of Christmas” – The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time. Elsewhere, Darlene helps Becky with a parenting problem on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It goes without saying but on the other side of this episode, you are going to be waiting for a long time to see what is coming up next. We hope that this is one of those stories that leaves on a pleasant-enough note that we’re excited for what the future is going to hold here — or, at the very least interested in what some other stories are going to be. We recognized that this is not the most serialized show out there, but it is pretty nice to have a few through-lines that are put within a show here and there.

Also, we hope at some point early on in the new year that some further news is going to start trickling in when it comes to a season 6. For now, it is a pretty significant mystery what we’re going to see moving forward, and we’re hoping for at least a few answers well before the end of the season as to whether or not the end is near.

Where do you think the story is going to progress when it comes to The Conners season 5 episode 10 on ABC?

