Stargirl season 3 episode 13 spoilers: The series finale

We certainly wish it wasn’t true, but we have to face reality: Next week’s Stargirl season 3 episode 13 is the series finale. This is the final chance to see this particular story play out for Courtney and some members of the JSA. Could you see them again down the road in some form? We’ve learned to never say never when it comes to surprises, but The CW is moving forward.

In the event you were not aware, the writers for the series were made aware far enough in advance for them to write a proper ending to the show. Brec Bassinger noted previously that there were actually two separate endings that were filmed — one that left open some questions, and then one that did not.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and read the Stargirl season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson and Joel McHale also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#313). Original airdate 12/7/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Clearly, the network doesn’t want to give away much, but if you’ve seen both this show and plenty of other superhero stories in the past, you know what to expect here. The final showdown here is going to be both action-packed and emotional, as the future for both Blue Valley and a number of these characters is at stake. Let’s just hope that they are able to find their path forward, and also that we can imagine them in some sort of reasonably-happy place once all of this is over.

