Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC following its hiatus last week? What about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that there are some big episodes coming down the road but, unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we are getting them tonight.

As a matter of fact, we know that we won’t be seeing any of the One Chicago series on the air for at least a little while longer. There is no new installment for any of them until Wednesday, December 7, and these three will be the final ones for the calendar year. Sure, you can expect drama and big reveals, but also a little bit of emotion and nostalgia for Chicago Med. Remember that with this show, we’re getting set for the eventual departure of Brian Tee as Ethan Choi.

For some more information on that and all three shows in general, all you have to do is view the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 9, “This Could Be the Start of Something New” – 12/07/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will relies on Crockett and Med’s newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. As their wedding day approaches, Ethan and April run into some roadblocks. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9, “Nemesis” – 12/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide struggles with the cost of helping Det. Pryma with the Martucci case. Gallo campaigns for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter’s Association’s Winter Conference. A familiar face makes a shocking return. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 9, “Proof of Burden” – 12/07/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a shocking discovery, the team begins closing in on Sean O’Neal with every shred of evidence they can find. Determined to keep his son out of prison, Chief O’Neal hires a lawyer. TV-14

What is also worth noting is that once these three shows go on hiatus, it will only be until early January. They’ll all be back just about as soon as the holidays are over, so you don’t have to worry about there being any sort of sizable break in the action there.

What do you want to see from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they eventually return?

What do you want to see from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they eventually return?

