The Flash season 9 premiere date no CW midseason schedule

If you are like us, then of course you are very much curious to get The Flash season 9 premiere date at some point in the future. However, it feels like we all missed a golden opportunity today.

Today, the new regime at The CW unveiled their full midseason schedule, and there is one constant through-line from start to finish here. Rather than announcing dates for some returning shows, they focused more on return dates for the series that are currently on the air. Everything through at least the second week in February is largely accounted for.

What does this mean? Well, the earliest we could see Grant Gustin and the rest of the cast back is when we get to mid-to-late February. A good bit of patience is going to be required here. Filming is still underway and we just hope that we get it at some point in either late winter or early spring.

What else would be great is if The CW did eventually opt to give us all thirteen episodes in consecutive weeks, meaning that we are not subjected to any sort of substantial delay during the process of the show airing. It’d certainly allow the story to establish more momentum and for us to get more excited and nervous about everything that is coming the rest of the way. We tend to think that the writers are going to tie up as many different stories here as possible; one of the benefits that does come from the series getting their final-season news in advance is they can write with that in mind. We wish there were more episodes so that there were more opportunities for an extended goodbye, but we just have to take whatever we can get in this post-Nexstar world.

Related – Be sure to get some other information on both The Flash and the long-term future

What are you hoping to see when it comes to The Flash season 9, no matter when it premieres?

Let us know right away in the comments! After you do that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







