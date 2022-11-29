Wednesday season 2 renewal likely; show sets Netflix record

Just in case it wasn’t clear already that we are probably going to get a Wednesday season 2 renewal at Netflix, here is your evidence.

According to a report from Deadline, the Addams Family adaptation from executive producer Tim Burton has been viewed 341.23 million hours in its first week. That sets a record for the aforementioned streaming service for a single season of an English-language series; previously, the title went to Stranger Things 4 with 335 million hours. (Squid Game, a Korean drama with English dubbing, holds the overall record with over 570 million hours in its peak week — that’s going to be a hard record to break.)

What all of these numbers mean is that Netflix not only timed out Wednesday well in terms of the scheduling, but also promoted it extremely well. The series benefits from coming from an established brand that is well-known by generations of viewers, and that’s without mentioning rising star Jenna Ortega and of course the credibility of having Burton behind the scenes.

With all of this information in mind, we anticipate that a season 2 renewal here is a foregone conclusion, and a premiere date mostly comes down to when more episodes are filmed and ready to go. There is a lot left for this show to explore, and the success of Wednesday comes as a huge win for the service. Remember that they don’t have too many other of their top-tier hits including Bridgerton, Squid Game, Stranger Things, or Virgin River premiering for at least the next several months. They needed some stuff to bridge the gap and they’ve solved at least part of the problem already.

Now, let’s just hope the second season matches the high bar set by the first!

