Riverdale season 7 premiere date MIA on CW midseason schedule

What is the Riverdale season 7 premiere date going to be at The CW? If the network knows, let’s just say that they’re not saying for now.

Today, the network announced the bulk of their midseason dates through at least mid-February and, unfortunately, the KJ Apa – Archie Comics adaptation was not a part of them. We know that season 7 will be the final one, just as we also recognize that there is going to be a back-to-basics approach at first new when episodes air — albeit with a strange, pseudo-time-travel twist at the center of it.

So what is The CW waiting for at the moment? The easiest explanation we can offer is that the network wants to wrap up some of its other scripted properties first. Remember that Walker: Independence and The Winchesters each only have thirteen-episode orders, so the idea may be getting those shows off the air before focusing in too much on anything else. We’ve also seen in the past that the network has no problem airing things into the summer, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case under the new Nexstar Media Group leadership.

In general, the Nexstar change-over makes this whole season feel all the more strange. This show is a product of a different regime and honestly, we just hope that it can give us a worthy ending that justifies the long journey that we’ve been on with these characters. Remember that this proper final season is not something that every other show on the roster has the luxury of getting; some shows are being forced to tie up loose ends at the last second. Meanwhile, Legends of Tomorrow was canceled on a cliffhanger.

