Saturday Night Live season 48: Steve Martin, Martin Short to host!

Just in case you wanted another reason to be excited about Saturday Night Live season 48 in December, let’s just say we’ve got it.

Today, the folks at NBC confirmed that on Saturday, December 10, Steve Martin and Martin Short are going to host the show together, with Brandi Carlisle serving as the musical guest. The two Only Murders in the Building stars have hosted the late-night show individually on a number of occasions, and of course we expect this to be hilarious. Both of them contributed in some way to Selena Gomez’s hosting debut, and maybe that gave them the itch to want to come back.

Also, of course this is fantastic press for some of the comedy shows that the two do together. We have every reason to believe right now that this is going to be a hilarious show, and we tend to think there are some other cameos that are going to happen at some point during it.

Remember that season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has already been greenlit; we anticipate that Martin, Short, and Gomez will all kick off filming for it early next year.

As for some other news…

We’ve already reported that the show’s return to air on December 3 will feature the insanely-talented Keke Palmer as host and SZA as musical guest. NBC also announced today that for the final Saturday Night Live of 2022, Elvis star Austin Butler will take the reins. He will be joined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs as musical guest. The last episode before the holiday break is almost always a super-fun one, mostly from the vantage point of all the great Christmas-related content that we have an opportunity to see over time.

What do you want to see from the final Saturday Night Live episodes of the year, including Steve Martin and Martin Short?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and expectations in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned for more as we get prepared for the series’ return this weekend. (Photo: NBC.)

