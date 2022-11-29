The Voice 22 results: Will Morgan Myles, Bodie make semifinals?

Tonight, The Voice 22 is going to air their latest results show and with that, two people will be sent packing. The question, at least for now, is who that will be. There are currently ten people left on the show, and next week is when you’re going to get the show’s version of the Red Wedding when they dramatically cut down the competition.

If we’re to sit here and make some bold predictions, we would say that Bodie, Morgan Myles, and Bryce Leatherwood are shoo-ins to make it to the next round. Bodie’s got huge mainstream potential after the show, whereas Morgan is probably the most polished person currently in the competition. Both should be there in the finale, and Bryce has potential winner written all over him as a country singer on Team Blake.

As for who is in some level of danger, look towards Rowan Grace and Brayden Lape of Team Blake. We know that he’s a dominant coach, but we don’t see half of the top eight coming from his team. One of them is probably going to go, and that’s before you get to Kique of Team Gwen, who was put in a tough position after a positive test. Could Parijita Bastola end up getting lost in the shuffle? We’re a little worried, and this may be the case of a singer who is actually more popular internationally than she is just with voters in America.

We’ll be back tonight with more on the results, but we can probably make a bold prediction already that not everyone is going to be happy with the end results. After all, when have they ever been with this show? The audience can be unpredictable, especially when we get to this point and some eliminations are already in the can.

