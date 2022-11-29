Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Is summer 2024 really possible?

The wait for a Stranger Things 5 premiere date is going to be long, but we tend to think that a lot of you out there are already well-aware of that. The hit Netflix show has yet to start production, and that won’t be kicking off until next year. It will only be once that completes that we’re able to start having some more serious conversations on all of that, and even then, it may be coming a little bit too soon. There will still, after all, be post-production to go through.

So while we can’t get too specific on a start date as of yet, why not think a little more in general terms. Is there really a chance that we could see at least the first part of the final season in summer 2024? If you listen to star David Harbour, there is at least a reason to think so. Just take a look at what he had to say earlier this year to GQ:

“I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year … But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

Now, the actor did say this a little ways back, and it is possible that things have shifted since then. To us, the only way we foresee a summer 2024 date happening is if they structure this season into two separate halves. It’s just too hard to believe that the entirety of the final season will be produced and ready to go at that point, and we don’t want to be overly optimistic for something that seems almost impossible to happen. The most important thing here is that the cast and crew take their time, given that they only have one chance to completely nail the final episodes and we absolutely hope that they do.

We may not hear too much about a specific start date in 2023; we’re, at least for now, crossing our fingers for big stuff at the start of 2024.

Related – Be sure to see some other news on Stranger Things, including what else lies ahead

When do you think we will actually see Stranger Things 5 premiere?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do this, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







