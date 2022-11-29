NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 9: Is Lucy Tara back?

Is Lucy Tara going to be back around the team on NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 9? It’s pretty easy to want that next week! Her absence was sorely felt last week, even if it is admirable that the character is out there trying to conquer one of her fears.

For anyone who is extremely concerned about Yasmine Al-Bustami’s status on the show moving forward, there’s one thing we can tell you now: Don’t be. We know that she’ll be appearing in the January 2 crossover, so the question at this point is how we get from point A to point B. Is she going to return early from her time at sea, and is her crossover role just a one-off? There is a lot to think about here!

At the moment, here is all we can say regarding Monday’s “Desperate Measures” — Lucy is not mentioned in the synopsis, and nor is she in any of the promotional photos that have been put out at the moment. If you do get a chance to see the character, it will probably come in sort of surprising fashion. Take, for example, a surprise appearance at the end. She may not be appearing at all but if she does, it’s not something that anyone wants to give you in advance. It seemed upon her departure that the character was going to be gone for months, but plans and schedules often change! We don’t think it’s a great move to make any super-broad assumptions at the moment; the show will likely inform us if or when there is some sort of radical shift with this story.

For now, let’s just hope that season 2 episode 9 proves to be compelling, regardless of whether or not the character is involved. This is, after all, the final episodes of the calendar year.

