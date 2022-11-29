Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 3: About ‘Moose’

Criminal Minds: Evolution is going to be coming back with season 1 episode 3 this coming Thursday — so what can we expect?

First and foremost, can we just comment on the episode title being “Moose” for a moment? There is something about this that is so comedic and silly and yet, that’s also what we love about it. (If you watched the premiere, you may have a guess on this already.) This show is as serious and intense as they come, and we really hope that we get some more information on both the BAU and the villain Elias Voit over the course of the hour.

What we can tell you here starts with some behind-the-scenes news: Joe Mantegna is stepping back into the director’s chair! He helmed many episodes of the original show a long time ago and of course, it’s great to see him back in the role again.

At the root of this episode will most likely be the continued efforts of the entire BAU to get more of a rapport and rhythm going again after so long away. Sure, many of these team members have remained under the employ of the FBI, but they’ve been a bit scattered and Garcia found herself an entirely different life. Yet, she is as important to stopping Voit and the network of criminals out there who found each other during the global health crisis. Be prepared for this season to be a bit more methodical, as we are gearing up for something a little more serialized than what we’ve had on the show in the past. Yet, that allows us to see tension further build up and also to dive more into the personal lives of the agents … which we’re absolutely eager to do.

