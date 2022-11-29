Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The case for early news

When are we going to get some news on a Virgin River season 5 premiere date over at Netflix? Ideally, we would get it as soon as possible. This is a show that is already done with production and just on the virtue of that alone, you would think that it would be here in the relatively near future.

Unfortunately, we know already that this is not going to be the case, and there is a fairly simple reason for this: Post-production. Also, tradition when it comes to what the streaming service likes to do with the vast majority of their shows. Given that the past few seasons of this series have been a staple for the month of July, why in the world would we think they would want to do something different this go-around? The simple answer is that they have no real reason to. Instead, we tend to think that they are going to do everything in their power in order to ensure that the new season generates the most viewership that it can.

If there is one thing that we do think should consider, it is the idea of an early premiere date announcement. Why keep us waiting on something like this, especially since there are reasons to think that it could be hopeful for the show as a whole? Let’s put it like this: Getting a date out there will allow viewers to have a specific point to look forward to, and we do think that this could be very much useful when it comes to allowing new viewers time to catch up.

Also, let’s face it: Virgin River has become a year-round sensation for Netflix. There are people checking it out on a weekly basis, so we don’t think that you need to worry about announcing it too early and no one remembering it after the fact.

