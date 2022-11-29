The Voice: Is bodie favorite to win season 22 after ‘Golden Hour’?

So far, the competition on The Voice season 22 has been eclectic, to put it mildly — but is bodie at the top of the pile?

We think that on the surface, it’s easily to generalize him as an obvious favorite — mostly because of him being on Blake Shelton’s team. After all, we’ve seen so many examples of Team Blake members winning the show, and he’s got so many more champions than any other coach.

Yet, there is nothing about bodie that makes him similar to all of the other Team Blake acts over the years. For starters, he’s not a country act — he also doesn’t look like a lot of his other artists over the years. His performance tonight of “Golden Hour” had elements of pop and hip-hop and his voice was absolutely incredible. This is a guy who manages to show originality on a series full of covers, and that is not an easy thing to do under any circumstance.

Judging from the reaction from the crowd and the praise by Blake once he was done, it’s easy to sit here and say with confidence that bodie is the favorite among many on this show to win, and he may actually be one of the better potential stars the show has ever produced. Remember here that so many other artists come off of this and are almost immediately forgotten, and there’s a chance that he may not be one of those people at the end of the day.

Ironically, some of the biggest competition bodie has may come from within his own team. Bryce Leatherwood is a prime example of a traditional winner for this show, and it wouldn’t be remotely a surprise if he’s the person celebrating a victory at the end of all of this.

Do you think that bodie is the easy favorite to win The Voice season 22 at this point?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







