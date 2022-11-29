Interview with the Vampire season 2: Europe and so much more

Where are things behind the scenes right now when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2? There is a lot to look forward to — that much is clear. The main question marks that exist pertain to how the second part of the book will be adapted and how many twists and turns the writers have up their sleeves.

There are a few things right now we can assume, whether it be the story of Louis and Armand and also Lestat’s next move after nearly being destroyed. There’s going to be violence and death, but we’re also curious to learn more about the interview himself in Daniel Molloy. That character has been fleshed-out greatly within the TV version!

While we’re sure the producers are going to keep some parts of the story ahead under wraps for a little while longer, we can tease something more when it comes to the setting! Speaking to AMC.com, here is some of what show creator Rolin Jones had to say:

…We’re going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we’re going there and we’re going to experience that. Then we’re going to Paris. We’re going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We’re continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn’t true is a big player in Season 2. It’s all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There’s a lot!

So basically, season 2 could be even more epic in scope than what you saw the first time around, which is an absolutely exciting prospect when it comes to broadening out this world and adding some more depth.

What are you most excited to check out on Interview with the Vampire season 2 when it returns to AMC?

Be sure to share in the comments! After you do this, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

